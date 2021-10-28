Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.04 million. On average, analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

DVAX stock opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -75.77 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $24,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,428,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,944,455 in the last three months. 11.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 106,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after buying an additional 1,141,462 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.