e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.22.

Shares of ELF opened at $31.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.75 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $32.13.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,104 shares of company stock worth $2,393,182 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.