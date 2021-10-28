Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.26 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EGLE opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $563.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.78 and a beta of 1.67. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 214.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGLE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

