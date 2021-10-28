Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.800-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:EMN traded up $4.49 on Thursday, reaching $110.04. 1,046,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,827. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.33. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $109.44 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.74.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

