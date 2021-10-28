Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Up 231.0% in October

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 231.0% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Eat Beyond Global stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Eat Beyond Global has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

