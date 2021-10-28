Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 18,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 303,721 shares.The stock last traded at $48.10 and had previously closed at $48.09.

The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.07 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECHO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Echo Global Logistics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.97. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

