Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,981 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,014,743,000 after buying an additional 77,043 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after buying an additional 3,448,708 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $581,783,000 after buying an additional 125,286 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,967,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $522,214,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,186,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $318,491,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $287.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.53.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

