Echo Street Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,011.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 77,120 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 30.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 80,097 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,334,000 after purchasing an additional 157,619 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 9.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 65,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5,093.3% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 81,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.45. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

