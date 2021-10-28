Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New $495,000 Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.41.

Shares of DAL opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

