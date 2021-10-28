Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBI. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 681.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,649,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182,489 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,156.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,326 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 28.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,318 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 8,760.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,497,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,564 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

