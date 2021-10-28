Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes $483,000 Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,211 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,641,000 after purchasing an additional 84,485 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,327,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,924,000 after purchasing an additional 111,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 255,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $2,340,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $298,254.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,463 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,829. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.86.

NYSE NEWR opened at $76.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $82.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.86.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. Equities analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

