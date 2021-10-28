Echo Street Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $369.79 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $414.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $377.80.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ULTA. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $433.00 price objective (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.09.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

