Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $246.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $223.00 to $246.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated an outperform rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $227.91.

ECL opened at $221.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.39 and its 200-day moving average is $218.00. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,566 shares of company stock valued at $46,356,841 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

