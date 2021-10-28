Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $203.55 million, a P/E ratio of -87.28 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Edap Tms by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Edap Tms by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in Edap Tms by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 573,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 443,485 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Edap Tms by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 283,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in Edap Tms by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 164,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 60,578 shares in the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

