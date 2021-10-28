Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.98. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,521 shares of company stock worth $16,315,019 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

