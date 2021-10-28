Efinity Market Capitalization Reaches $76.53 Million (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 27th. During the last seven days, Efinity has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Efinity has a total market capitalization of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity coin can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00069590 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00070418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00095460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,608.66 or 1.00164196 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,925.76 or 0.06709251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Efinity Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Efinity Coin Trading

