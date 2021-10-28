El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Up 276.7% in October

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, a growth of 276.7% from the September 30th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS ELPQF opened at $4.68 on Thursday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $4.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97.
El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile
Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.