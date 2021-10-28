El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Up 276.7% in October

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, a growth of 276.7% from the September 30th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS ELPQF opened at $4.68 on Thursday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $4.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97.

Get El Puerto de Liverpool alerts:

El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.