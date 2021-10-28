Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

ELAN opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.27. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

