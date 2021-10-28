Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $181.87

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $181.87 and last traded at $179.60, with a volume of 23907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.02.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESTC. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.37.

Get Elastic alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.40.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,700 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $629,333.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 752,490 shares of company stock valued at $125,566,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.