Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 460.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEMF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 29,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,754. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. Elemental Royalties has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $1.73.

Elemental Royalties Company Profile

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

