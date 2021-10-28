Elrond (EGLD) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last week, Elrond has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $5.07 billion and $138.02 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $258.10 or 0.00424357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00104968 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003036 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00018670 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00043302 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,637,462 coins and its circulating supply is 19,654,849 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

