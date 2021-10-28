ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $72,648.20

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One ELTCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $72,648.20 and approximately $32,822.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00049633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.00 or 0.00208600 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00098564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ELTCOIN Profile

ELTCOIN is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

