EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.950-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.80 billion-$9.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.52 billion.EMCOR Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.95-7.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EMCOR Group stock traded up $6.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.02. The company had a trading volume of 873 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,765. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.74. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $129.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EMCOR Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of EMCOR Group worth $17,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

