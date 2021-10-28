EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 255.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,371,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704,143 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.44% of EMCORE worth $21,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $127,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,713.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,024.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMKR stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. EMCORE Co. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.27.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. EMCORE had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

