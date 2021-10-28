Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,219 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Emerson Electric worth $101,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,871,331,000 after purchasing an additional 352,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,263,000 after purchasing an additional 306,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 374,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,646,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,154,000 after acquiring an additional 115,481 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $96.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.65 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

