Empired Limited (ASX:EPD) Insider Buys A$4,627,125.00 in Stock

Empired Limited (ASX:EPD) insider Russell Baskerville acquired 3,427,500 shares of Empired stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.35 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,627,125.00 ($3,305,089.29).

On Wednesday, September 29th, Russell Baskerville acquired 1,320,000 shares of Empired stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.34 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,762,200.00 ($1,258,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Empired Limited provides information technology solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company offers integrated solutions, such as cloud, enterprise content management, customer relationship management, data insight and business intelligence, digital and experience design, enterprise resource planning, expert guidance, identity and access management, infrastructure transformation, change management, Internet of Things, managed infrastructure, mobile solution, application, project management office, office accelerator, spatial, system integration, and unified communication services, as well as Azure managed services.

