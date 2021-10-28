EMS Capital LP Has $51.75 Million Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

EMS Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Carvana comprises about 4.1% of EMS Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. EMS Capital LP owned 0.10% of Carvana worth $51,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 513.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Carvana by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Carvana by 7.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth $1,837,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,768,000 after acquiring an additional 23,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.79.

Carvana stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $292.29. 31,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $179.24 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.60 and a beta of 2.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $51,762.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,840.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.26, for a total value of $19,935,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,775 shares in the company, valued at $589,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,616 shares of company stock valued at $166,864,524 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.