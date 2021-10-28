EMS Capital LP Takes $317,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

EMS Capital LP bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Moderna comprises about 0.0% of EMS Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 107.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $344.75. The stock had a trading volume of 87,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,375,022. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.49 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $139.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.20.
In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total transaction of $6,636,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $3,463,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,178,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,937,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 371,250 shares of company stock worth $142,029,225. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
