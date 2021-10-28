EMS Capital LP Takes $317,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

EMS Capital LP bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Moderna comprises about 0.0% of EMS Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 107.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $344.75. The stock had a trading volume of 87,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,375,022. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.49 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $139.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.20.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total transaction of $6,636,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $3,463,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,178,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,937,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 371,250 shares of company stock worth $142,029,225. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

