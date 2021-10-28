Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $56.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.54.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB opened at $42.16 on Monday. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average is $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.