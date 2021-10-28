Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stake Boosted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,400 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.88% of Encompass Health worth $68,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EHC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,493. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.27. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

