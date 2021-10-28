Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Encompass Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.230-$4.380 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.23-4.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,659. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Encompass Health stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Encompass Health worth $52,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.