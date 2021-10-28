Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) PT Raised to $150.00 at DA Davidson

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.01% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

WIRE opened at $122.94 on Thursday. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $131.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day moving average of $81.68.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at $4,547,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Encore Wire by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 107,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Encore Wire by 16.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Encore Wire by 15.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Encore Wire by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 125,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

