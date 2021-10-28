Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Gap Down to $4.72

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $4.60. Endo International shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 65,584 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a market cap of $978.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.37.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 340.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 87,727 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.