Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Gap Down to $4.72

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $4.60. Endo International shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 65,584 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a market cap of $978.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. The company had revenue of $713.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Endo International plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 340.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 87,727 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

