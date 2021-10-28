Enerplus (ERF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Enerplus to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. On average, analysts expect Enerplus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ERF opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 3.24. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $9.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ERF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

