Engine NO. 1 LLC Acquires New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $70.87. 308,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,538,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $71.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $143.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

