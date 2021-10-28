Engine NO. 1 LLC Acquires Shares of 1,294 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,773,000. Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 471,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,423,000 after purchasing an additional 54,941 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $527.13. 8,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $491.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.42 and a 12 month high of $536.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone cut Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.93.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

