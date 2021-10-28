Engine NO. 1 LLC Invests $6.87 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,141 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,000. Apple comprises about 1.9% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.99. 1,494,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,151,852. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.25.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

