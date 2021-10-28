Engine NO. 1 LLC Invests $743,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,407 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.76.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,977 shares of company stock worth $77,862,889. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $9.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $672.60. The stock had a trading volume of 43,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,350. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $676.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $297.93 billion, a PE ratio of 68.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $582.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

