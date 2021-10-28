Engine NO. 1 LLC Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,052. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.27. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.71%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

