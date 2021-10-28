Engine NO. 1 LLC Takes $657,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,815 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 886,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,176,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.28 billion, a PE ratio of -80.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.