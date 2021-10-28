Engine NO. 1 LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,572 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after acquiring an additional 891,596 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after purchasing an additional 883,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,988,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.66. 58,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,337,394. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

