Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Hits New 12-Month High at $139.33

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $139.33 and last traded at $138.05, with a volume of 27550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.03.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $505,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $2,231,073.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,263.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,013 shares of company stock valued at $12,091,658. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at $2,090,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 115.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after buying an additional 337,883 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 132.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 90.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

