Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Lifted to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $150.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.44.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $135.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.35 and its 200 day moving average is $118.24. Entegris has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $138.70.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $193,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Gentilcore sold 18,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $2,404,370.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,013 shares of company stock valued at $12,091,658 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter worth $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

