Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.98 Per Share

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.86.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at $548,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,118,000 after buying an additional 874,941 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,765,000 after acquiring an additional 582,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 33.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,967,000 after acquiring an additional 245,757 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 36.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 703,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,632,000 after acquiring an additional 188,480 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 25.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 831,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,588,000 after acquiring an additional 168,969 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

