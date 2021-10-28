Envista (NYSE:NVST) Shares Gap Up to $38.46

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.46, but opened at $39.89. Envista shares last traded at $38.12, with a volume of 2,682 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVST. Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Get Envista alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average of $42.56.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,688 shares of company stock valued at $631,333. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at $6,391,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Envista by 542.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 39,622 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Envista by 8.8% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Envista by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Envista by 499.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,046 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.