EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 386,537 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $32,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $93.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $95.64. The company has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.15.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.