Equals Group’s (EQLS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Equals Group (LON:EQLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 98 ($1.28) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.57% from the company’s previous close.

LON EQLS opened at GBX 68.74 ($0.90) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 49.80. The company has a market capitalization of £123.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17. Equals Group has a 1-year low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 70 ($0.91).

About Equals Group

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

