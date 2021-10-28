Equals Group’s (EQLS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Equals Group (LON:EQLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 98 ($1.28) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.57% from the company’s previous close.
LON EQLS opened at GBX 68.74 ($0.90) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 49.80. The company has a market capitalization of £123.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17. Equals Group has a 1-year low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 70 ($0.91).
About Equals Group
