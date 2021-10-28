Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Equatorial Energia stock remained flat at $$4.38 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,735. Equatorial Energia has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83.
About Equatorial Energia
