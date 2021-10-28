Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Equatorial Energia stock remained flat at $$4.38 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,735. Equatorial Energia has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83.

About Equatorial Energia

Equatorial Energia SA operates as a holding company. The firm invests in the capital stock of other companies, consortiums, and undertakings that operates in the electricity sector or in similar activities. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Transmission, Services, Trading, Central and Other.

