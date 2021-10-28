Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Equifax worth $129,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 0.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

EFX stock opened at $267.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.93. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $279.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.63.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

