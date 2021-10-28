Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQNR. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

NYSE EQNR traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $25.90. 433,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,665. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

